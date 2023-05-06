Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .236.

Pena has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 12 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

