Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .236.
  • Pena has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Pena has had an RBI in 12 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
