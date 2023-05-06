Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jarred Kelenic and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.385/.473 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has 25 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI.
- He has a .263/.383/.537 slash line so far this season.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .302/.359/.585 on the year.
- Kelenic hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .237/.331/.339 slash line so far this year.
- France enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
