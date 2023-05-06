Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jarred Kelenic and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.385/.473 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 25 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI.

He has a .263/.383/.537 slash line so far this season.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .302/.359/.585 on the year.

Kelenic hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .237/.331/.339 slash line so far this year.

France enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

