Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .208 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Bregman has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (34.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 32 games (53.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (61.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.55).
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.