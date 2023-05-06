Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .208 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • Bregman has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (34.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 32 games (53.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.55).
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.