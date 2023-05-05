Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 on May 5, 2023
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-118)
|9.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+140)
- Ayton's 18 points per game average is 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
- Ayton's year-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (1.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-139)
|7.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-105)
- The 30.5-point over/under for Devin Booker on Friday is 2.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (27.8).
- He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Friday.
- Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|8.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-161)
|2.5 (+130)
- Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 more than Friday's prop total.
- Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 1.9 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Durant, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-105)
|13.5 (-133)
|7.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+115)
- The 26.5-point prop total for Jokic on Friday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.
- Jokic has grabbed 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (13.5).
- Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 2.3 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-154)
- Jamal Murray's 20 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
