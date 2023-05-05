The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 3, Tatum posted seven points and seven rebounds in a 121-87 win against the 76ers.

In this article we will break down Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 24.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.0 PRA 42.5 43.5 38.6 PR 37.5 38.9 33.6 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.