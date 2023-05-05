Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (18.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo (2-0) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, April 28, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
