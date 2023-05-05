The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
  • When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

  • The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
  • The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
  • Boston gives up 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
  • At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

  • The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than away (112.3).
  • In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
  • This season the 76ers are picking up more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Joel Embiid Questionable Knee

