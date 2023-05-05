The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston gives up 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.

At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than away (112.3).

In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

This season the 76ers are picking up more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries