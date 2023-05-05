Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on May 5, 2023
The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others in this game.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .259/.374/.426 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 25 hits with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He has a .212/.336/.347 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 4
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 31 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .304/.363/.598 so far this year.
- Kelenic will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 27 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .235/.326/.339 slash line on the year.
- France brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .143 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
