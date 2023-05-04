The Dallas Stars are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0. The Kraken are underdogs (+180) in this matchup against the Stars (-210).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-23).

Dallas has a 14-6 record (winning 70.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

