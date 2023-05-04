How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday the Seattle Kraken go on the road to square off against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Kraken.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.