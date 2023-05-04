Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.
  • Robertson has a goal in 36 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.
  • Robertson has a point in 60 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.
  • In 42 of 82 games this season, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 35.1% that Robertson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 7
109 Points 7
46 Goals 2
63 Assists 5

