Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3 on ESPN.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 41 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players