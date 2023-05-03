The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the final of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 22nd in MLB action with 27 total home runs.

Houston is 24th in baseball, slugging .370.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (135 total runs).

The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.18 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.204).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Valdez is trying to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.

Valdez is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Garcia Logan Gilbert 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani

