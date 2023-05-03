Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take the field on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +150. The total for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 45% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-11).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Houston has gone 4-4 (50%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Houston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-13-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-10 8-4 5-3 11-11 12-11 4-3

