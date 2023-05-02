Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 38 of 76 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 6 50 Points 0 21 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

