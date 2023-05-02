Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers playing at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers have +145 odds on the moneyline against the favored Maple Leafs (-170).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs are 41-28 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Toronto is 27-15 (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 63.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 11 (47.8%).

Florida is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

The Maple Leafs have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league play this season, 220 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

During the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

