The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .250.

Pena enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

Pena has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 12 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 19 games this year (65.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

