The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .268 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.5 per game).
  • DeSclafani (2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.