The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .268 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings