Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (16-13) will host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Giants have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (3-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won nine out of the 19 games, or 47.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 3-3 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win five times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

