Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (16-13) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at 8:10 PM (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-0) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored 135 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

