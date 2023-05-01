The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 22 hits, batting .272 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Alvarez is batting .300 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 13 games this season (59.1%), including more than one RBI in 36.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

