On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .286 with 19 walks and 10 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has an RBI in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings