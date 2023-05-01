In the series opener on Monday, May 1, Luis Garcia will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (14-13) as they square off against the San Francisco Giants (11-16), who will counter with Ross Stripling. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Giants have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Garcia - HOU (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.89 ERA)

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 18 games this season and won eight (44.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have gone 2-3 (40%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

