Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 7
In Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings will be looking for a win against Golden State Warriors.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-1)
|229
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|228.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Kings (-1.5)
|229
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Kings (-1.5)
|229.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 120.7 points per game to rank first in the league while allowing 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
- These two teams average 239.6 points per game between them, 10.6 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has put together a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|De'Aaron Fox
|28.5
|-115
|25.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.5
|-105
|19.1
|Malik Monk
|17.5
|-115
|13.5
|Keegan Murray
|12.5
|-115
|12.2
|Kevin Huerter
|11.5
|-115
|15.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Domantas Sabonis or another Kings player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.