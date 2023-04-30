David Hensley is available when the Houston Astros take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Rays) he went 0-for-3.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has seven walks while batting .135.
  • In six of 17 games this season, Hensley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Falter (0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
