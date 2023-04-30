Astros vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in the final of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Astros are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+125). A 9-run over/under has been set in the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astrosgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-150
|+125
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston's last four contests have finished below the total, and the average total during that streak was 7.6.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 41.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-10).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Houston has gone 5-7 (41.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 60%.
- Houston has played in 27 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-11-1).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-9
|8-4
|5-3
|9-10
|11-10
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.