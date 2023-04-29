The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

These two teams rack up 229.4 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 224.1 points per game combined, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -105 24.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -130 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

