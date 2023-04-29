How to Watch the Astros vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Brandon Marsh on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.0 home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 25 total home runs.
- Houston is 20th in MLB, slugging .378.
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
- Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (123 total).
- The Astros' .321 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Javier has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Javier will try to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|W 5-0
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Flexen
