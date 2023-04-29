Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 29 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .222.

In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings