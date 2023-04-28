Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center features the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars facing off at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 28 ET, broadcast on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Stars have -105 moneyline odds against the favored Wild (-115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-115) Stars (-105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 64.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (37-20).

Minnesota is 37-20 (winning 64.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 22 times, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.

Dallas has a record of 10-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Stars.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota's past 10 games have not hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 1.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the NHL with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Wild are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 219 goals to rank sixth.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +20.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.

Over their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Stars' 215 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.