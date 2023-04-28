Bookmakers have listed player props for Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and others when the Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 63 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 109 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Wild Apr. 17 1 0 1 7

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn has totaled 78 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Apr. 17 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (75 total points), having put up 40 goals and 35 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 at Stars Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Stars Apr. 17 1 0 1 6

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 45 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Apr. 21 2 0 2 2 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 2 at Stars Apr. 17 0 1 1 3

