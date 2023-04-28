The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Dubon is batting .286 during his last games and is on a 20-game hitting streak.

In 20 of 21 games this year (95.2%) Dubon has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.

Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (71.4%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings