Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Dubon is batting .286 during his last games and is on a 20-game hitting streak.
- In 20 of 21 games this year (95.2%) Dubon has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (71.4%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.40), 59th in WHIP (1.341), and 67th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
