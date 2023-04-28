Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .421.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this season (18 of 25), with at least two hits eight times (32.0%).
- He has homered in five games this year (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.0% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (24.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.40), 59th in WHIP (1.341), and 67th in K/9 (7).
