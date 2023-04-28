The Houston Astros (14-11) and the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) will match up on Friday, April 28 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez starting for the Astros and Aaron Nola toeing the rubber for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have gone 5-5 (50%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

In the last 10 games, the Astros were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Phillies have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

