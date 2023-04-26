After going 0-for-4 in his last game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has seven walks while hitting .143.

Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

