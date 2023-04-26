The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls will take on the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSSUN
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -135 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 4-1.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +110 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 24 games with a total.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 7-4 5-3 8-8 10-8 3-3

