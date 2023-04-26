The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .237 with four doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In eight games this year (33.3%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this year (54.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

