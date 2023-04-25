The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (batting .344 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Meyers enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438.

In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Meyers has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

