The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (batting .344 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Meyers enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438.
  • In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.72 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
