Drew Rasmussen will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) on Tuesday, April 25 against the Houston Astros (12-11), who will counter with Luis Garcia. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Garcia - HOU (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Astros' game against the Rays but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Rays with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 20, or 90.9%, of those games.

The Rays have played in 14 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.