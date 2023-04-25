The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez will take the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Astros are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-175). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSSUN
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -175 +145 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 23 games with a total.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 6-4 5-3 7-8 9-8 3-3

