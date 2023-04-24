Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Lightning are listed with -110 moneyline odds against the Maple Leafs (-110).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 46-30-6 record overall, with an 8-7-15 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay is 9-7-5 (23 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning are 46-10-6 in the 62 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 98 points).

In the 35 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 20-12-3 record (43 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 27-13-5 (59 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Lightning finished 18-18-2 in those contests (38 points).

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a record of 50-21-11 this season and are 9-11-20 in overtime contests.

Toronto has earned 51 points (21-4-9) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (0-5-2) in those contests.

Toronto has earned 16 points (6-9-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Maple Leafs have earned 97 points in their 59 games with more than two goals scored.

Toronto has scored a single power-play goal in 40 games this season and has registered 50 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Toronto is 31-13-5 (67 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 35 games, going 20-9-6 to register 46 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 29.5 7th 3rd 25.4% Power Play % 25.6% 2nd 15th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 81.9% 11th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

