Taj Bradley will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) on Monday, April 24 against the Houston Astros (12-10), who will answer with Jose Urquidy. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +130. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (1-1, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Rays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (+130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $23.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 19 out of the 21 games, or 90.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have won all 16 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Astros this season with a +130 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.