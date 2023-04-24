On Monday, Alex Bregman (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has three doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.
  • Bregman is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Bregman has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Bradley (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
