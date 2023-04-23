When the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Sacramento Kings (48-34) square off at Chase Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Jordan Poole will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors knocked off the Kings, 114-97, on Thursday. Curry poured in a team-high 36 points for the Warriors, and De'Aaron Fox had 26 for the Kings.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 36 6 3 2 1 6 Andrew Wiggins 20 7 3 0 1 3 Jordan Poole 16 5 4 3 0 1

Kings' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 9 9 2 0 3 Harrison Barnes 17 1 0 0 0 3 Domantas Sabonis 15 16 4 2 0 0

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry puts up 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Poole paces the Warriors at 20.4 points per game, while also putting up 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Klay Thompson is posting 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Draymond Green paces the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also posts 7 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is No. 1 on the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and produces 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25 points per game), and he produces 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

The Kings receive 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

The Kings get 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Kings receive 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 29.2 5.1 5.6 0.9 0.5 5 De'Aaron Fox SAC 21.8 4.2 6.4 1.5 0.2 1.6 Domantas Sabonis SAC 16.1 10.5 5.5 1 0.3 0.3 Jordan Poole GS 18.8 3.1 3.2 0.9 0.4 2.3 Harrison Barnes SAC 13.8 3.2 1.1 1.4 0 1.3 Klay Thompson GS 19.2 3.6 2.2 0.8 0.4 4.6

