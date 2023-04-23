After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .226 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has driven home a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 of 21 games (61.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings