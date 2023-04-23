Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others in the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks matchup at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (+100)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 6.5 (-110) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+115)

Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 25.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.

He has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 4.5 (+115) 2.5 (+140)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.

White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under (4.5).

White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-110) 1.5 (-200)

Young is averaging 26.2 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under.

Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

Sunday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 20.5.

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Murray's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.