The Atlanta Braves (14-7) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (11-10) at Truist Park on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:30 PM ET.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+115). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (1-0, 1.08 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a record of 10-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Astros have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

