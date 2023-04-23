Astros vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Max Fried gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +115 moneyline set for this game.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 21 chances this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|5-3
|4-3
|7-7
|9-7
|2-3
