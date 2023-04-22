The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 17 hits, batting .262 this season with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 61.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 11 games this season (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings