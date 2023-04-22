The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In 41 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 combined points.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Suns' ATS record is 43-38-0 this season.
  • Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.
  • Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.
  • The Clippers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (30%) in those games.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
  • Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road tilts (21-19-0).
  • The Suns put up just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).
  • Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Clippers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
  • This year, Los Angeles is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
  • The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40
Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

